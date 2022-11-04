Civiqs Poll: DeSantis Leads Crist By 9 Points for Florida Governor

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leads Democrat challenger Rep. Charlie Crist by nine percentage points, according to a Civiqs survey released this week.

DeSantis, who is seeking a second term as governor, leads Crist, who served as the 44th governor of Florida from 2007 to 2011, 54% to 45%. Most voters in the state (53%) have a favorable view of DeSantis, while Crist is viewed favorably by just 37% of likely voters in Florida.

The survey, conducted Oct. 29-Nov. 2, surveyed 772 likely voters in Florida.

Crist and DeSantis campaigned in different areas of Northeast Florida on Friday ahead of next Tuesday's midterm elections.

"Governor DeSantis has torn our Florida apart," Crist said during a stop at Operation Save Our Sons in Jacksonville. "It's like he wakes up every morning and sees what group of people he can beat up today, LGBTQ, people of color, women, the list goes on and on and I think Florida has had enough of that."

DeSantis, meanwhile, visited voters in Clay County at the Bestbet Casino.

"2022 is our chance to cement Florida as the freest state in the nation and you can only do that by electing me," DeSantis said. "You also know that you ensure that you have strong leadership, someone who has taken on big issues."