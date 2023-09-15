×
Tags: crenshaw | tuberville | military | abortion

Crenshaw 'Ready to Tear Apart' Tuberville Over Military Holds

By    |   Friday, 15 September 2023 07:32 PM EDT

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, says he is ready to "tear apart" Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., over his military holds, reports Politico.

Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL officer, said in a text message to allies that he's "at a point where I'm going to tear apart (if asked) coach/Senator/non-veteran Tuberville for personally attacking service members who have spent almost 30 years serving our country."

"I don't know what outcome he expected," Crenshaw added, "but I'm hearing more and more that his actions are having worsening consequences."

More than 300 confirmations have been delayed over Tuberville's opposition to the Pentagon's policy of reimbursing service members and their families who must travel to receive abortion care.

One senator can hold up the promotions in the Senate.

A spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation that the holds were "not affecting military readiness."

"Every position is being filled," the person added. "If the Pentagon was concerned, they would reverse the illegal taxpayer-funded policy. Chuck Schumer clearly isn't concerned about it or he would call a vote."

Tuberville on Tuesday told Newsmax the ball is in the hands of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on how to deal with his unanimous consent hold.

"This could be handled very easily," Tuberville said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "Chuck Schumer, just bring them to the floor. Let's confirm them. Let's work a little bit around here.

"Don't worry about anything other than work, and get the job done for the American people. ... They can do them one at a time."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Friday, 15 September 2023 07:32 PM
