Rep. Crenshaw Hit With $5K Fine for Bypassing Capitol Security

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, has been fined $5,000 for violating security procedures as he entered the Republican cloakroom inside the Capitol last week, the House Committee on Ethics announced Wednesday.

House Sergeant-at-Arms William Walker issued the fine after Capitol Police said an investigation revealed Crenshaw and an unknown man, who appeared to be a former member of Congress, separately entered the House chamber without clearing security, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

An email and a phone call to Crenshaw's Washington, D.C., office seeking comment had not been returned to Newsmax as of yet.

Crenshaw allegedly bypassed security on the afternoon of Sept. 23, according to a police memorandum describing the incident. The congressman received a notification on Sept. 25 of the violation, and the Ethics Committee was notified Monday.

About 10 minutes before Crenshaw entered, a man wearing a round pin signifying he was a former member of Congress bypassed security.

Crenshaw was identified through video footage, police told the Post.

Members of Congress are fined $5,000 for a first offense of failing to go through security. Subsequent violations will cost a lawmaker $10,000 each.

Offenders have 30 days after being notified of the fine to appeal.

New security measures were imposed at the Capitol following the violent protest on Jan. 6. A week later, several Republican House members were seen bypassing newly installed metal detectors by lawmakers and media members, the Post reported.

Reps. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, and Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., filed a federal lawsuit in June over thousands of dollars in fines imposed due to violations of the House's metal detector rules.

Gohmert and Clyde alleged the metal detectors are unconstitutional and inhibit legislators' ability to do their jobs.

Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., also received a $5,000 fine after Capitol Police said he skipped security in April.

Crenshaw was among a group of Republicans who called for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to be fined $5,000 in February after saying she entered the House chamber without going through the metal detectors.

A $1.9 billion proposal to beef up security at the Capitol narrowly passed the House by just one vote in May. Several Democrats and all Republicans rejected the hefty price tag, the Post said.