Trump Targets 'Grandstander' Massie for Primary Over CR

President Donald Trump targeted Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., to be primaried after the "grandstander" refused to back a continuing resolution to fund the government through September.

Although members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus signaled support for a proposed clean spending bill to avert a government shutdown, Massie said he will vote against the measure.

"Congressman Thomas Massie, of beautiful Kentucky, is an automatic 'NO' vote on just about everything, despite the fact that he has always voted for Continuing Resolutions in the past," Trump posted Monday night on Truth Social.

"HE SHOULD BE PRIMARIED, and I will lead the charge against him. He's just another GRANDSTANDER, who's too much trouble, and not worth the fight. He reminds me of Liz Chaney before her historic, record breaking fall (loss!). The people of Kentucky won't stand for it, just watch. DO I HAVE ANY TAKERS???"

Massie has said he will oppose the short-term spending bill because it keeps federal funding at 2024 levels without implementing cuts suggested by the Department of Government Efficiency.

Before and after lambasting Massie, Trump thanked the Freedom Caucus for supporting the bill.

"Thank you to the House Freedom Caucus for just delivering a big blow to the Radical Left Democrats and their desire to raise Taxes and SHUT OUR COUNTRY DOWN! They hate America and all it stands for. That's why they allowed MILLIONS of Criminals to invade our Nation. Sometimes it takes great courage to do the right thing," Trump wrote before tearing into Massie.

The president then concluded his post by saying, "Anyway, thank you again to the House Freedom Caucus for your very important vote. We need to buy some time in order to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE. Unite and Win!!!"

Freedom Caucus members last year repeatedly refused to vote on government funding bills. This time, Trump's support for the CR has tipped the balance.

With the GOP holding a 218-214 majority, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has said he aims for passage of the bill Tuesday.

If all House Democrats join Massie in opposing the CR, Johnson will need all other Republicans to fall in line behind the legislation to ensure its passage.

Reuters contributed to this story.