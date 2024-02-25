×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cpac | straw poll | biden | michelle obama

CPAC Poll: Biden Won't Be the Candidate, Michelle Obama Replacement

By    |   Sunday, 25 February 2024 05:22 PM EST

A Conservative Political Action Conference straw poll found that a majority said President Joe Biden will not be the next candidate on the Democrat ticket and that former first lady Michelle Obama will be.

In the survey of 1,478 conservatives conducted by McLaughlin & Associates from Wednesday to Saturday, 56% of respondents said they believe Biden will not be his party's nominee. When asked who would replace him, 47% replied Obama.

Following Obama, runner-ups for the top spot included California Gov. Gavin Newsom at 32%, Vice President Kamala Harris at 6%, and independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at 2%.

Kennedy started his candidacy as a Democrat but shifted to running as an independent after the Democratic National Committee made blocked him from getting on several state ballots as a Democrat. On Wednesday, The Hill reported that a Democratic National Committee spokesperson accused Kennedy's super PAC of being brokered by a MAGA donor.

As for Obama, Newsweek reported that in 2013 interview on Netflix, "The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey," the former first lady stated that she wouldn't run for president.

"I've never expressed any interest in politics. Ever. I mean, I agreed to support my husband. He wanted to do it, and he was great at it. But at no point have I ever said, I think I want to run. Ever. So, I'm just wondering, Does what I want have anything to do with anything? Does who I choose to be have anything to do with it?"

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A Conservative Political Action Conference straw poll shows finds that a majority believe President Joe Biden will not be the next candidate on the Democrat ticket and that former first lady Michelle Obama will be.
cpac, straw poll, biden, michelle obama
253
2024-22-25
Sunday, 25 February 2024 05:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved