CPAC Poll: Biden Won't Be the Candidate, Michelle Obama Replacement

A Conservative Political Action Conference straw poll found that a majority said President Joe Biden will not be the next candidate on the Democrat ticket and that former first lady Michelle Obama will be.

In the survey of 1,478 conservatives conducted by McLaughlin & Associates from Wednesday to Saturday, 56% of respondents said they believe Biden will not be his party's nominee. When asked who would replace him, 47% replied Obama.

Following Obama, runner-ups for the top spot included California Gov. Gavin Newsom at 32%, Vice President Kamala Harris at 6%, and independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at 2%.

Kennedy started his candidacy as a Democrat but shifted to running as an independent after the Democratic National Committee made blocked him from getting on several state ballots as a Democrat. On Wednesday, The Hill reported that a Democratic National Committee spokesperson accused Kennedy's super PAC of being brokered by a MAGA donor.

As for Obama, Newsweek reported that in 2013 interview on Netflix, "The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey," the former first lady stated that she wouldn't run for president.

"I've never expressed any interest in politics. Ever. I mean, I agreed to support my husband. He wanted to do it, and he was great at it. But at no point have I ever said, I think I want to run. Ever. So, I'm just wondering, Does what I want have anything to do with anything? Does who I choose to be have anything to do with it?"