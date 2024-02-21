CPAC Enforces New Rule Barring Left-Wing Journalists

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), chaired by Matt Schlapp of the American Conservative Union, has implemented a significant policy change, disallowing credentials for left-wing journalists, reported Mediaite.

Schlapp stated, "CPAC has a new rule. If you're a propagandist, you can buy a ticket, like everyone else, but you're not in the media, and we're not going to credential you by saying you're in the media."

He criticized certain media outlets for their alleged anti-Trump and anti-conservative stance, asserting that such bias undermines the credibility of journalism.

Schlapp announced this decision as the conference commenced near Washington, D.C., igniting reactions and discussions about media access and bias.

In a conversation with Schlapp, Steve Bannon articulated concerns about what he perceives as biased reporting, accusing some journalists of engaging in "information warfare."

In response, Schlapp highlighted a perceived trend of targeting conservatives with unfavorable coverage, emphasizing a need for increased discernment in media accreditation.

Acknowledging the existence of left-wing journalists who provide balanced coverage, Schlapp maintained that CPAC's decision aims to address what he sees as pervasive bias within the media landscape. He cited instances where journalists selectively target conservatives, contributing to what he described as a hostile environment for those with differing viewpoints.

Responding to questions regarding CPAC's evolving identity and criticism of its increasingly MAGA-centric focus, Schlapp defended the conference's trajectory. He dismissed concerns over relevance and emphasized a commitment to principles aligned with the conservative movement.

Additionally, Schlapp shared an exchange between his wife and a Huffington Post reporter who was denied credentials, expressing satisfaction with what he described as a reaction from "leftist propagandists" who expected preferential treatment as a "real" journalist.

"But as we know what's happened to these corporate media entities is they're 100%. If you listen to MSNBC, it's 100% anti-Trump, anti-American, anti-conservative every moment of every day. They never have any kind of honest treatment of anything," Schlapp said.