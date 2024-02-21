×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cpac | rule | gop | barring | left-wing | journalists

CPAC Enforces New Rule Barring Left-Wing Journalists

By    |   Wednesday, 21 February 2024 09:47 PM EST

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), chaired by Matt Schlapp of the American Conservative Union, has implemented a significant policy change, disallowing credentials for left-wing journalists, reported Mediaite.

Schlapp stated, "CPAC has a new rule. If you're a propagandist, you can buy a ticket, like everyone else, but you're not in the media, and we're not going to credential you by saying you're in the media."

He criticized certain media outlets for their alleged anti-Trump and anti-conservative stance, asserting that such bias undermines the credibility of journalism.

Schlapp announced this decision as the conference commenced near Washington, D.C., igniting reactions and discussions about media access and bias.

In a conversation with Schlapp, Steve Bannon articulated concerns about what he perceives as biased reporting, accusing some journalists of engaging in "information warfare."

In response, Schlapp highlighted a perceived trend of targeting conservatives with unfavorable coverage, emphasizing a need for increased discernment in media accreditation.

Acknowledging the existence of left-wing journalists who provide balanced coverage, Schlapp maintained that CPAC's decision aims to address what he sees as pervasive bias within the media landscape. He cited instances where journalists selectively target conservatives, contributing to what he described as a hostile environment for those with differing viewpoints.

Responding to questions regarding CPAC's evolving identity and criticism of its increasingly MAGA-centric focus, Schlapp defended the conference's trajectory. He dismissed concerns over relevance and emphasized a commitment to principles aligned with the conservative movement.

Additionally, Schlapp shared an exchange between his wife and a Huffington Post reporter who was denied credentials, expressing satisfaction with what he described as a reaction from "leftist propagandists" who expected preferential treatment as a "real" journalist.

"But as we know what's happened to these corporate media entities is they're 100%. If you listen to MSNBC, it's 100% anti-Trump, anti-American, anti-conservative every moment of every day. They never have any kind of honest treatment of anything," Schlapp said.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), chaired by Matt Schlapp of the American Conservative Union, has implemented a significant policy change, disallowing credentials for left-wing journalists, reported Mediaite.
cpac, rule, gop, barring, left-wing, journalists
316
2024-47-21
Wednesday, 21 February 2024 09:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved