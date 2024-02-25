×
Tags: cpac | conservatives | straw poll | cable news

CPAC Poll: Newsmax 'Most Trusted' in Cable News

lara trump and carl higbie
Newsmax's Carl Higbie interviews Lara Trump, former President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, at the Conservative Political Action Conference. (Newsmax)

Sunday, 25 February 2024 10:18 PM EST

Newsmax was voted by the Conservative Political Action Conference the "most trusted" cable news outlet in America — trouncing rival Fox News by a whopping 34 points, according to a straw poll conducted at the annual conference.

CPAC announced the findings of the survey Sunday after four days of meetings in Washington, D.C.

Each year CPAC organizes the nation's most influential conservative conference, drawing major political and celebrity figures weighing in on policy issues and political races.

The CPAC poll findings showed:

  • 49% said Newsmax, when asked which network do you "trust the most."
  • Only 15% said the same about Fox News.
  • 29% chose "none" of the options as a trusted outlet.
  • Either CNN or MSNBC was the choice for 1% each.

The survey was conducted by McLaughlin & Associates from Wednesday to Saturday — with a total of 1,478 conservatives participating.

Participants appeared to be happy about Newsmax but were less sanguine about Big Tech platforms and their leaders.

Some 55% of CPAC attendees singled out Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg as the Big Tech CEO "doing the most to undermine America."

Google CEO Sundar Pichai came in second at 32% with Amazon's Jeff Bezos at 5% and Apple's Tim Cook at just 1%.

The survey also asked participants what was the best way to combat "woke elites."

Almost a majority, 46%, said it would be to "give to grassroots efforts to mobilize conservatives."

Some 25% said donating "directly to candidates for Congress" was the best approach.

Participants completed the survey using a unique six-digit PIN code to eliminate multiple or outside voting.



Fran Beyer

Fran Beyer is a writer with Newsmax and covers national politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Sunday, 25 February 2024 10:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

