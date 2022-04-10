Rep. Massie: Mothers Could Be 'Domestic Terrorists' for Refusing Corporate Vaccines

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., decried on Tuesday the necessity to include, in a domestic terrorism bill, H.R. 350, an amendment that would prevent government agencies from using funds to "monitor, analyze, investigate, or prosecute" an individual because they refused or opposed a COVID-19 vaccine.

The fact, Massie says, "that this amendment," introduced by Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., "is germane ... should terrify you!"

"The fact that moms are going to be targeted as domestic terrorists because they think their 5-year-old doesn't need a freaking vaccine because they've looked at the data. They've seen that the flu presents more of a risk to their child than COVID does — any of the variants."

While the bill in question, the "Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2021," makes no mention of COVID-19 in its text, the government agencies receiving the funds to oversee domestic terrorism do.

According to the Department of Homeland Security's "Summary of Terrorism Threat to the U.S. Homeland," the "primary terrorism-related threat to the United States ... [stems from] the convergence of violent extremist ideologies, false or misleading narratives, and conspiracy theories [that] have and will continue to contribute to a heightened threat of violence in the United States."

Chief among the "false or misleading narratives, which sow discord or undermine public trust in U.S. government institutions" are the " false or misleading narratives regarding ... COVID-19."

These people are targeted as "lone offenders or small cells of individuals who are motivated by a range of foreign and/or domestic grievances often cultivated through the consumption of certain online content."

"By the way," Massie adds, Biggs' amendment "could just as easily say, 'you can't be labeled a domestic terrorist by the FBI for refusing a medical treatment that only one of three corporations are allowed to provide in this country."