America's COVID Hangover: Most Pessimistic About Biden, Country's Direction

Most Americans are not enthusiastic about the nation’s future, or President Joe Biden’s leadership, as the country emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts.

Nov. 11 will mark the 20th month of the pandemic and, even as the Bureau of Labor Statistics most recent jobs report notes a gain of 531,000 new jobs, and slightly declining unemployment, supply chain and labor shortage issues offset any optimism about the nation’s economy.

A recent NBC News poll showed that 57 percent of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy, a 14 point drop since April, the last time a majority favored the president on the issue with 52 percent approving.

Biden is also underwater in the poll when it comes to his management of the COVID-19 pandemic (69 percent in April to just 51 percent this month).

The poll, conducted Oct. 23-26 with 1,000 adults, has a margin of error of +/- 3.1 points.

The most startling revelation among those surveyed is that 71 percent feel the country is on the wrong track, including 93 percent of Republicans, 70 percent of independents, and 48 percent of Democrats, according to the poll.

Another 53 percent said the country’s best days are behind us, rather than ahead (41 percent).

"Democrats face a country whose opinion of President Biden has turned sharply to the negative since April," Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates, who conducted the survey with Republican pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinion Strategies, told NBC.

"The promise of the Biden presidency — knowledge, competence and stability in tough times — have all been called into question."

In a New York Times report published Friday, people across the nation said they were upset with the divisiveness and tone in the country.

"I don’t like the division," Atlanta area barber Michael Macey, 63, told the Times. "I don’t like the standstill. We need something to get accomplished."

More than two dozen people interviewed by the Times said they were displeased with a number of decisions and actions Biden made since winning the presidential election.

"It’s incredibly frustrating," Daniel Sanchez, who lost his teaching contract at a community college in suburban Phoenix when enrollment plunged during the pandemic, told the Times. "It seems like the answers are right in front of them, and people are willing to do nothing about it."