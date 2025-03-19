Judge Won't Block DOGE Takeover of US Institute of Peace

A federal judge is declining a request by leaders of the U.S. Institute of Peace to block the Trump administration's takeover of the independent nonprofit created by Congress.

The Hill reported U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell said in a hearing that she was alarmed at how representatives of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency worked their way inside the institute offices, but said board members who have been fired likely have no standing to file in their official capacity because they've been fired.

Howell said Wednesday she was offended by DOGE staff's use of threats and law enforcement to gain access to the USIP headquarters and to remove the institute's president, George Moose, from the building on Monday.

But she declined to immediately restore the former board members, who filed the lawsuit late on Tuesday, to their positions. Howell also declined to bar DOGE staff from USIP's headquarters, which they gained access to on Monday in part with the help of the police.

The Hill reported three law enforcement departments had personnel on hand at the institute on Monday to essentially leverage DOGE workers inside.

President Donald Trump last month in an executive order targeted USIP and three other agencies for closure in an effort to deliver on campaign promises to shrink the size of the federal government.

USIP is a think tank that seeks to prevent and resolve conflicts. It was created and funded by Congress in 1984. Board members are nominated by the president and must be confirmed by the Senate.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.