×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: courson | florida | doj | capitol | protest

Fla. Man Gets Nearly 6 Years in Prison After 1/6 Guilty Plea

By    |   Friday, 16 June 2023 10:51 PM EDT

A 27-year-old Florida man who pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting, resisting, or impeding a law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon during the events of Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to nearly six years in prison Friday.

The Department of Justice said in a news release that Mason Joel Courson of Tamarac, Florida, was sentenced to 57 months in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras, a Barack Obama appointee, in Washington. In addition to the prison term, Contreras gave Courson, who pleaded guilty on Nov. 30, 36 months of supervised release, and ordered him to pay $2,000 in restitution.

The DOJ said Courson was one of nine defendants listed in the original 24-count indictment issued in November 2021. Four other defendants also pleaded guilty, the DOJ said.

According to court documents, Courson was "part of a mob" that confronted law enforcement officers at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6. At approximately 4:27 p.m., Jack Wade Whitton, 32, of Locust Grove, Georgia, climbed over a railing and began striking an officer with a crutch, also kicking him.

The documents indicate Whitton grabbed the officer and, along with co-defendant Logan James Barnhart, 41, of Holt, Michigan, and another person dragged the officer down the steps and into the crowd. Courson, who was at the bottom of the steps, beat the officer with a police baton, as other rioters struck him with other objects. The officer sustained physical injuries, including bruising and abrasions.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A 27-year-old Florida man who pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting, resisting, or impeding a law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon during the events of Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to nearly six years in prison Friday. The Department of Justice said in a news ...
courson, florida, doj, capitol, protest
245
2023-51-16
Friday, 16 June 2023 10:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved