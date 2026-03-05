Costco CEO: Any Tariff Refunds Would Benefit Members

Costco CEO Ron Vachris said Thursday that while uncertainty remained around the potential recovery of tariff-related costs, he emphasized the company's commitment to passing along any financial benefit to its members, The Wall Street Journal reported.

On Costco's quarterly earnings call, Vachris said it is too early to determine whether tariff refunds will materialize or how such reimbursements might be distributed.

"Regarding tariff refunds, it is not yet clear what the process will be, what refunds, if any, will be received, and when this will happen," Vachris said.

His comments come as companies across many industries monitor legal challenges to tariffs imposed in recent years, particularly those affecting goods imported from China.

Some businesses have argued that certain tariffs were improperly implemented and have sought reimbursement for duties paid.

If courts ultimately rule in favor of companies seeking repayment, the process for distributing funds remains uncertain and could take significant time, Vachris suggested.

Despite the lack of clarity, the Costco chief executive indicated that the retailer's approach would prioritize member value should any refunds be obtained.

"When legal challenges have recovered charges passed on in some form to our members, our commitment will be to find the best way to return this value to our members through lower prices and better values," he said.

Costco, which operates on a membership-based warehouse model built around low margins and high volume, has long emphasized price leadership as a core strategy.

The company frequently highlights its practice of limiting markups on products and passing savings along to shoppers.

Tariffs imposed on imported goods over the past several years have increased costs for a wide range of retailers and wholesalers, including companies that rely heavily on global supply chains. Companies have responded by raising prices, absorbing some of the added costs, or negotiating with suppliers.

For Costco, which has millions of members globally, the potential recovery of tariff payments could represent an opportunity to further reinforce its value-focused reputation.

Vachris stressed, however, that any potential refund remains speculative at this stage, with key details about the legal process and distribution of funds still unresolved.

Until more information becomes available, the company will continue to monitor developments related to the tariff disputes while maintaining its broader focus on delivering competitive prices and value to members.