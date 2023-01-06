Corporations Donated $10M to Those Who Sought Debate on '20 Electoral Vote

Corporations gave more than $10 million to lawmakers who sought to debate the certification of the 2020 presidential Electoral College vote Jan. 6, 2021, despite pledging to pause contributions or cut off Republicans, Politico reports.

Dozens of companies, including Lockheed Martin, Boeing, UPS, Comcast and Walmart, resumed donations to at least one member who voted to debate certifying the election results, doing so through their corporate political action committees.

Randy Hargrove, a spokesperson for Walmart, told Politico the company resumed contributing to those lawmakers because, "we've long believed we can more effectively advocate on behalf of our associates, customers, communities and shareholders by engaging with policymakers of both parties. While our political contributions do not mean we support every view of an elected official, we will contribute to those who are focused on issues important to our business," he added.

AT&T, Boeing, Cigna, Comcast, General Motors, Home Depot, Lockheed Martin, Marathon Petroleum, Pfizer, Raytheon, UPS, UnitedHealth, Valaro, Verizon and Walmart gave at least $100,000 through corporate PACs to those seeking to debate the certification of President Joe Biden's election.

"Pfizer's decision to contribute to elected officials is made based on their support of public policies that aim to protect innovation incentives and expand patients' access to medicines and vaccines," Pfizer spokesperson Sharon Castillo told the news outlet.

One-hundred forty-seven members of Congress objected to certifying the 2020 election results without debate, including Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who brought in $285,000 from the PACs of companies that originally pushed back.

"So many corporations sought recognition for halting political spending after Jan. 6, then quietly reopened the money spigot to election deniers when they thought no one was paying attention," said Jeremy Funk, the media relations director for the liberal-leaning watchdog group Accountable.US. "Companies that claimed to be allies for democracy then rewarded millions to lawmakers that tried to finish what the insurrectionists started have shown they were never serious."