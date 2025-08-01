WATCH TV LIVE

Funding Cuts Force Shutdown of Public Broadcasting Corp

Friday, 01 August 2025 01:46 PM EDT

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting will shut down its operations after the loss of federal funding, the nonprofit said on Friday, ending decades of support for local TV and radio stations that have relied on its grants.

The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives passed a $9 billion funding cut to public media and foreign aid last month.

This includes $1.1 billion for the CPB, which distributes funding to news outlets National Public Radio and Public Broadcasting Service.

CPB informed its employees that the majority of its staff will be let go as of September end, except a small transition team that will remain through January 2026 to ensure closeout of operations.

Created by the U.S. Congress in 1967, the CPB distributed more than $500 million annually to the PBS, NPR, and more than 1,500 locally operated public radio and television stations.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Politics
