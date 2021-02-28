Sen. Bill Cassidy: House COVID Bill Could Be 'Trojan Horse' For Dem Priorities

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said Sunday the House COVID-19 relief bill could become a “Trojan horse” for Democrat policies that’ll hurt the economy.

In an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Cassidy lamented that President Joe Biden has so far only engaged in “rhetoric” concerning the relief package.

“My fear this becomes a Trojan horse for things which actually injure our country,” Cassidy said. “Left of center economists, Democratic economists... have pointed to the danger that this will ignite inflation.”

“It hurts working class families, chewing up their savings,” Cassidy warned. “This could be the Trojan horse that destroys the future for families, but it sneaks in because it gives these initial benefits.”

According to Cassidy, the package “reflects the interests of the Democratic constituencies that elected the president.”

“The reality is we have something that addresses concerns that Republicans and all Americans have, but disproportionately benefits those of one party,” he said. “We started off in it together. It ends up being, ‘yeah, but we're going to take some off the top for our folks.’ That's not a way to proceed. I'm sorry this is the direction they're going.”

“The president so far has been about rhetoric,” he declared.

Cassidy also warned the GOP won’t win in 2022 and 2024 by “putting one person on a pedestal and make that one person our focal point.”

“Over the last four years, we lost the House of Representatives, the Senate and the presidency,” he said. “That has not happened in a single four years under a president since Herbert Hoover. If we plan to win in 2022 and 2024, we have to listen to the voters. Not just those who really like [former] President [Donald] Trump, but also those who perhaps are less sure. If we do, if we speak to the voters who are less sure who went from President Trump to President Biden, we win. If we don't, we lose.”

Related Stories: