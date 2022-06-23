Rep. Roger Williams to Newsmax: Bipartisan Gun Bill With Red Flag Laws 'Deal Killer'

The bipartisan gun bill backed by Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, is an automatic deal killer as it includes new state grants to incentivize red flag laws, says Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas.

"I haven't seen the bill, but red flag laws are deal killers for me," Williams said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"We can talk about this gun debate all the time but the longer we go with it we do nothing, and we need to be securing our schools. Secure our schools before we have the gun debate. We're doing it backwards right now. Red flag laws and due process I have a real problem with. So I'll see what it looks like but I would say I'm leaning 'no' right now," he added.

Cornyn was loudly booed last week while addressing the Texas GOP convention where delegates approved a resolution rebuking him over bipartisan gun talks.

The legislation includes $750 million that states can use to implement and maintain red flag programs. But funding could also be used for other items, including crisis-prevention programs in states without red flag laws, mental health courts, drug courts, veterans' courts, and assisted outpatient treatment costs.

"Some of our colleagues wanted to focus this money solely on the 19 states that passed some form of red flag law, and frankly, that's the choice that's up to the state," Cornyn said Tuesday on the Senate floor. "But we are not introducing a national red flag law, but we are providing the availability of law enforcement-related grants to crisis intervention programs, whether you adopted a red flag program or not."

Williams said the bill is "not good legislation and we've got to make sure and do what we can to keep it from happening."

