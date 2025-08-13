Sen. Cornyn to DOJ: Probe Dem PACs For Violations

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, has requested that the Justice Department (DOJ) probe organizations, including one tied to former Rep. Beto O’Rourke's Powered by People, that allegedly have helped fund Texas Democrats who left the state in an attempt to stall a Republican redistricting plan, The Hill reported on Wednesday.

In a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi, Cornyn wrote, "I write to encourage the Department of Justice to open an investigation into potential violations of federal law committed by the Political Action Committees and special interest groups providing funding and assistance to members of the Texas House of Representatives who absconded from the state and violated their duties to the citizens of Texas."

More than 50 Democrat legislators from the state left earlier this month in order to deprive the state House of the numbers it needs to move forward with a redistricting plan.

Cornyn emphasized that a probe is vital "of the entities funding this charade."

"News reports make clear that PACs tied to Beto O’Rourke and megadonors such as George Soros are supporting the legislators, along with other campaign entities," the senator wrote to Bondi. "These outside groups appear to be acting in violation of federal public corruption and election laws."

Cornyn alleged in the letter that O’Rourke's political group funded "luxurious private jets" for the legislators who are breaking quorum, along with food, lodging and logistical backing from other organizations.

Earlier this month, Cornyn urged the FBI to help track down those legislators breaking the quorum.