Cornyn Blasts Biden Border Policies, 'Contradictory' Messaging

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, on Sunday slammed the Biden administration and its “contradictory” messaging for ending a pandemic-related expulsion policy that has effectively closed down the U.S. asylum system at the southern border.

In an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” Cornyn asserted President Joe Biden has “no interest” in enforcing existing immigration laws.

“It's contradictory, the messages we are getting from the administration,” he argued.

“If you eliminate Title 42, this is the last tool that's been available to Border Patrol to try and maintain some semblance of order on the border... the Border Patrol tells me they will lose control and the people who will benefit the most are the drug cartels who will have a freeway into the country with which to funnel the drugs that took 100,000 American lives last year alone.”

“We need to enforce our existing immigration laws and do it aggressively, but the ... administration shows no interest in doing so,” he added.

Cornyn, predicting a strong GOP win in the November midterm elections, said Republicans will prioritize inflation, crime, illegal immigration from the southern border and Ukraine.

“We know what the problems are right now,” he said. “We know that inflation is undermining the standard of living of Americans across the country, including the people in fixed income and at the lower end of the income scale. We know that violent crime has spiked because of the disrespect at the far left has shown the police, including this defund-the-police movement, which has killed morale and made it harder for the police to do their job.”

“And we know the border is on fire and … now we have an invasion of Ukraine by [Russia’s President] Vladimir Putin. I think we got a lot to pay attention to and to me, those would be the issues that would drive our agenda when we get back in the majority,” he asserted.

According to Cornyn, the United States should give Ukraine “anything they can use and as fast as we can get it there” in their fight against Russia’s invasion.

“That's the message we had from [Ukraine] President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy time after time, and that's the message we got when I visited Poland and Germany with a bipartisan group of senators a couple of weeks ago,” he said.

“We can't dither and worry about some of the niceties here when the Ukrainians are fighting for their very lives, and if they feel like they need to take out a fuel depot across the Russian border, go for it,” he said.

“War has been described as hell and it's ugly, it's violence, and the Ukrainians are fighting for the very lives and I would give them everything they need faster than we are right now.”

