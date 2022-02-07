As Dems Back Away From Movement, Cori Bush Supports 'Defund the Police'

Despite its waning popularity among Democrats before the midterm elections, progressive Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri continues to support the ''defund the police'' movement.

''My colleagues keep telling us to wait. They keep telling us defunding the police and investing in communities won't work. Well their policies keep ending up with police murdering Black people. Enough patronizing. Listen to the movements that are telling you how to save lives,'' Bush, a St. Louis Democrat seeking reelection this year, tweeted Saturday.

President Joe Biden criticized the movement earlier in the week while addressing the rising crime and homicide rates in many U.S. cities.

The ''defund the police'' movement gained traction in the summer of 2020 following the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer and the ensuing Black Lives Matter protests. But the movement, which led a number of U.S. cities to reduce funding of their police departments, proved extremely unpopular outside of the political far left.

The National Republican Congressional Committee condemned Bush for ''doubling down'' on supporting the movement.

NRCC spokesman Mike Berg criticized the Democratic Party in a statement, saying that ''nobody believes Democrats are going to abandon their pro-crime agenda. Democrats are, and always will be, the party of Defund the Police.''