Apple CEO Cook Urges US Lawmakers to Pass Federal Privacy Law

Apple CEO Cook Urges US Lawmakers to Pass Federal Privacy Law
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Friday, 10 June 2022 12:44 PM

Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook on Friday sent a letter to a group of U.S. lawmakers asking them to pass federal privacy legislation, according to a copy of the letter seen by Reuters.

"We strongly urge you to advance comprehensive privacy legislation as soon as possible, and we stand ready to assist in this process in the days ahead," read the letter, which was sent to a group of law makers in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives working on the legislation.

Tech news website MacRumors reports the letter is addressed to Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., who chairs the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, and Rep. Frank Pallone, D- N.J., who chairs the House Committee on Energy and Commerce:

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


