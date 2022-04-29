×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: contempt

NY Judge Denies Trump's Request to End Contempt Order, Keeps Fine

NY Judge Denies Trump's Request to End Contempt Order, Keeps Fine
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 29 April 2022 03:28 PM

A New York judge on Friday denied a request from Donald Trump's lawyer to end a contempt-of-court finding against the former U.S. president and kept in place $10,000-a-day fine over his failure to comply with a subpoena issued by the state attorney general investigating the business practices of Trump's family company, the Trump Organization.

Justice Arthur Engoron in New York state court in Manhattan said he was not satisfied with an affidavit provided by Trump and said there was no evidence Trump had conducted a thorough search for the records sought by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

"I am surprised he doesn't seem to have any documents, they're all with the organization," the judge said.

"I will consider your request to terminate the fine," he told Trump lawyer Alina Habba. "But if you don't hear from me, the clock is still ticking."

James says her probe has turned up evidence the Trump Organization, which manages hotels, golf courses and other real estate around the world, has given banks and tax authorities misleading financing information in order to obtain financial benefits such as favorable loans and tax breaks.

Trump, a Republican, has denied wrongdoing and calls the probe politically motivated. James is a Democrat. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A New York judge on Friday denied a request from Donald Trump's lawyer to end a contempt-of-court finding against the former U.S. president and kept in place $10,000-a-day fine over his failure to comply with a subpoena issued by the state attorney general investigating the...
contempt
204
2022-28-29
Friday, 29 April 2022 03:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved