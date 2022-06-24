Conservatives Applaud Supreme Court Decision Overturning Roe v. Wade

Conservatives praised the Supreme Court's Friday decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, which in 1973 legalized abortion nationwide.

The court, in a 6-3 ruling, upheld a Republican-backed Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks. The justices held that the Roe v. Wade decision that allowed abortions performed before a fetus would be viable outside the womb — between 24 and 28 weeks of pregnancy — was wrongly decided because the U.S. Constitution makes no specific mention of abortion rights.

"Today, Life Won. By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court of the United States has given the American people a new beginning for life and I commend the Justices in the majority for having the courage of their convictions," former Vice President Mike Pence tweeted.

"By returning the question of abortion to the states and the people, this Supreme Court has righted a historic wrong, and reaffirmed to right of the American people to govern themselves at the state level in a manner consistent with their values and aspirations."

Pence added: "Having been given this second chance for Life, we must not rest and must not relent until the sanctity of life is restored to the center of American law in every state in the land."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., issued a statement saying the "Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in Dobbs is courageous and correct."

"This is an historic victory for the Constitution and for the most vulnerable in our society,” McConnell said.

"For 50 years, states have been unable to enact even modest protections for unborn children. More than 90% of Europe restricts abortion on demand after 15 weeks, but every state in America has been forced to allow it more than a month past that, after a baby can feel pain, yawn, stretch, and suck his or her thumb. Judicial activists declared that every state had to handle abortion like China and North Korea and no state could handle it like France or Germany.

"Not anymore. Now the American people get their voice back."

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., also applauded the court’s decision.

"Every unborn child is precious, extraordinary, and worthy of protection. I applaud this historic ruling, which will save countless innocent lives," McCarthy tweeted. "The Court is right to return the power to protect the unborn to the people’s elected representatives in Congress and the states."

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said "one of the most unjust decisions" had been overturned.

"This is a momentous day in America, when the efforts of generations of modern-day abolitionists comes to fruition. One of the most unjust decisions in American history has been overturned," Hawley tweeted.

"One of those modern-day abolitionists is my wife, Erin, who served as counsel to Mississippi on this case and helped write the briefs that prevailed at the Supreme Court. She is an amazing woman, and this is an amazing victory for life."

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the court's decision was "not the end of the fight."

"I applaud the SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade today. This is not the end of the fight to save the lives of the unborn. We owe it to them to joyously defend this most fundamental right — the right to life," Pompeo tweeted.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley also weighed in.

"This is a historic win for the pro-life movement. It’s an even bigger win for the American people. It puts the debate back where it belongs — at the state level, closest to the people," Haley tweeted.

"My hope is that there is a renewed commitment from elected lawmakers to support and protect mothers and their pre-born babies."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., appeared outside the Supreme Court and said the decison was an "answer to prayer, we’re going to protect life,” according to Fox News' Lisa Bennatan.

"Praise God! Roe has been overturned!" Greene tweeted with video showing her getting emotional while walking on the street.