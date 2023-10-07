Conservative Leaders Back Jordan for Speaker

A number of conservative leaders are endorsing Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, as the House's next speaker, The Hill reported Friday.

"This week, the House of Representatives successfully vacated the speaker of the House for the first time in our nation's history," the join statement from party leaders read.

"This moment comes at a time when our country is at a critical crossroad. Congress now has a choice to elect an establishment leader who adopts the same methods that infect the swamp or choose a proven and effective conservative leader who will unite the party. The American people elected a majority in the House for a reason and deserve a speaker who will fight for them."

The letter boasts the signatures of Ohio's former Treasurer and Secretary of State, J. Kenneth Blackwell; Mark Meadows, the former White House Chief of Staff to President Donald Trump; and Ginni Thomas, political activist and attorney.

"Congressman Jim Jordan," the letter continued, "has consistently been on the front lines for the conservative movement and all Americans since elected. His voting record, chairmanship of the House Freedom Caucus, and chairmanship of the committees on the Judiciary and Weaponization of the Federal Government speak to his effectiveness.

"Just this Congress, Jordan has passed the strongest immigration and border enforcement bill ever, stopped IRS agents from making unannounced house calls, and held the corrupt Biden DOJ [Department of Justice] and FBI accountable.

"Conservatives should support a leader who will hold the Biden administration accountable, cut reckless spending, and change Washington forever," the letter stated.

The race for the next House speaker has two top contenders: House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., and Jordan. Jordan has received endorsements from Trump and outgoing Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind.

Jordan, the first chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, announced his run for speaker on Wednesday, one day after McCarthy was voted out.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said he believes either Jordan or Scalise would be a "monumental upgrade" to McCarthy.

According to Breitbart, the full list of endorsees includes Conservative Partnership Institute Chair Jim DeMint, Conservative Action Project Vice Chairman Ed Corrigan, Conservative Leadership PAC Chair Morton C. Blackwell, former Ronald Reagan assistant T. Kenneth Cribb Jr., the Conservative Partnership Institute's Cleta Mitchell, American Constitutional Rights Union Action CEO Lori Roman, Sovereign Global Solutions CEO Diana L. Banister, Citizens United President David N. Bossie, ForAmerica President David Bozell, Center For Renewing America senior fellow Mark Paoletta, American Accountability Foundation president Tom Jones, Stand Up Michigan President Ron Armstrong, Media Research Center founder and President L. Brent Bozell III, Tea Party Patriots co-founder Jenny Beth Martin, and pro-life activist Tom McClusky.