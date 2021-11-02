×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: conservatism | JDVance | reagan | RachelBovard

Academics Debate 'Conservatism' at National Conservatism Conference

Academics Debate 'Conservatism' at National Conservatism Conference
French member of parliament Marion Marechal addresses the 2020 National Conservatism Conference on Feb. 4, in Rome. (Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 02 November 2021 04:02 PM

Academics and pundits debated the meaning of “national conservatism” at the National Conservativism Conference on Tuesday, all essentially agreeing it stems from a simple premise but diverging on its approaches and goals.

A panel discussion of “What is National Conservatism” highlighted the final day of the three-day gathering in Orlando, Florida, which was to be capped by an evening keynote address by J.D. Vance, author of “Hillbilly Elegy” and Republican candidate to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio.

“The self-conscious and distinct American people felt its identity grow in revolution and war, and its appeal was based on a set of principles asserted as true simply or by nature and with divine sanction, rather than as a particular political inheritance,” offered Claremont Institute President Ryan Williams.

Williams’ remarks countered the idea put forth by Yoram Hazony and Ofir Haivry (in their July 2020 American Conservative article, “American Nationalists”) that the Federalist Founders like Alexander Hamilton and George Washington were members of a wider tradition with roots in England.

Rachel Bovard, the senior director of policy at the Conservative Partnership Institute, suggested a more direct political approach to “defy, defund, and defeat the cult of 'wokeness' from Capitol Hill to Harvard Yard to Silicon Valley.”

“In this toxic environment, nationalist conservative priorities can be very simple,” she said. “Every child in America, born or unborn, deserves to grow up with both parents married — rooted in a safe, bonded neighborhood — where Mom can choose her own work-life balance, and Dad can support his family with a job that Wall Street, K Street, and Pennsylvania Avenue can’t give away to China.”

Breaking from both was Julius Krein, editor of American Affairs, who delivered a more pessimistic approach regarding national conservatism. Among the concerns, Krein mentioned a lack of donor support for nationalist ends, making nationalists “similar to the progressive left” in being taken advantage of. Regarding contemporary political issues, Krein saw little need for invoking nationalism.

“Even today if your main goal is things like cutting taxes, dismantling the administrative state, or banning abortion, opposing wokeness, or opposing vaccine mandates, you don’t really need nationalism for any of that,” he said.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Academics and pundits debated the meaning of "national conservatism" at the National Conservativism Conference on Tuesday, all essentially agreeing it stems from a simple premise but diverging on its approaches and goals.
conservatism, JDVance, reagan, RachelBovard
360
2021-02-02
Tuesday, 02 November 2021 04:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved