McCarthy Wins Speaker Gavel on 15th Vote After Night of Tension, Drama

Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy has finally notched enough votes to become speaker. This, after four days of intense and frustrating balloting that kept the 118th Congress from swearing in members and undertaking any new business.

But it took a loss by a razor-thin margin in a late-night Round 14, a heated exchange with one of his sternest opponents, and a near-adjournment of the House till Monday to break a logjam unseen since before the Civil War.

The final tally that put him over the top: 216 for McCarthy, 212 for Democrat leader Hakeem Jeffries and and 6 simply "present."

As might have been predicted, no Dems voted for McCarthy, and no Republicans for Jeffries.

A larger vote of present lowered the threshold required for McCarthy to win a majority of those voting for a candidate, making his win easier than in the preceding round.

But first ...

All day Friday, McCarthy had been inching ever closer to taking up the gavel as he won over multiple diehard conservative critics and resistors. McCarthy, who flipped 15 colleagues to supporters in dramatic votes on Friday afternoon, returned to the chamber at 10 p.m. ET with hopes high that he'd woo enough additional hardliners to put him over the top.

But then came a surprising loss, with him snagging 216 votes, just one shy of the 217 needed to get a House majority afterh two colleagues, Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz, merely voted "present."

Democrat Jeffries of New York was also nominated and garnered 212 votes on Round 14. Four lawmakers voted for other candidates, alongside the "present" votes by Gaetz and Boebert.

What followed was some extraordinary drama, as McCarthy and Gaetz appeared to exchange sharp words on the House floor. A vote to adjourn till Monday was quickly introduced, but was then walked back as supporters did a U-turn and rescinded votes. It was perhaps a recognition that carryting the battle into a second week was a case of terrible optics, or an invitation to expose themselves to two more days of unrelenting pressure.

And so came a somewhat surprising move to go immediately into a 15th round of voting in the early morning Saturday. There was speculation by various news media that Gaetz planned to change his vote to a McCarthy vote after all, or that others would vote present, thus reducing the majority tally needed (of voting members only) to win the gavel.

Vote 15 therefore looked a bit different than 14. But those differences were enough to lock up the win for McCarthy after a trying week for his party.

Earlier in the day

Earlier in the day, as McCarthy was inching closer to victory, the switched votes of support came from various conservative holdouts, including the chairman of the chamber's Freedom Caucus.

That framework included the reinstatement of a longstanding House rule that would allow any single member to call a vote to oust him from office.

"I believe at that time we'll have the votes to finish this once and for all," McCarthy told reporters in the late afternoon, before the adjournment leading to the 10 p.m. EST session.

Through all the votes, McCarthy has remained convinced of his ultimate victory. Nonetheless, political observers and even some in his own party say he's likely to emerge from the protracted process as a weakened speaker, having given away some powers and constantly under the threat of being booted by his detractors.

But he could also be emboldened as a survivor of one of the more brutal fights for the gavel in U.S. history. Not since the Civil War era has a speaker's vote dragged through so many rounds of voting.

The showdown that stymied the new Congress came against the backdrop of the second anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, which shook the country when throngs of protesters tried to stop Congress from certifying Donald Trump's 2020 election defeat to Democrat Joe Biden.

At a Capitol event on Friday, some lawmakers, mostly Democrats, observed a moment of silence and praised officers who helped protect Congress on that day. And at the White House, Biden handed out medals to officers and others who fought the attackers.

"America is a land of laws, not chaos," he said.

At the afternoon speaker's vote, a number of Republicans tiring of the spectacle temporarily walked out when Gaetz -- one of McCarthy's most ardent challengers -- railed against the GOP leader.

"We do not trust Mr. McCarthy with power," said Gaetz, as colleagues streamed out of the chamber in protest of his remarks.

Prelude to a deal

Contours of a deal with conservative holdouts who have been blocking McCarthy's rise emerged after three dismal days and a seemingly endless string of failed votes in an intraparty standoff unseen in modern times.

One significant former holdout, Republican Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, chairman of the conservative Freedom Caucus who had been a leader of Trump's efforts to challenge the 2020 election, tweeted after his switched vote for McCarthy: "We're at a turning point."

Another Republican holdout, Byron Donalds of Florida, who was repeatedly nominated as an alternative candidate for speaker, switched on Friday, too, voting for McCarthy.

Trump may have played a role in swaying the holdouts. Donalds said he had spoken to the former president, who had been urging Republicans to wrap up their public dispute the day before.

On the 12th ballot, McCarthy won the most votes he'd received up to that point — 213. A 13th was swiftly launched, this time, just between McCarthy and the Democratic leader, and he picked up one more detractor, to 214.

With 432 members now voting — including the dramatic return of Democrat David Trone of Maryland who had been out for surgery — McCarthy still fell short of the majority. Six Republicans cast their ballots for a Republican colleague. McCarthy allies were counting on the return of two absent colleagues to push him even closer to the majority in nighttime voting.

Without a speaker, the chamber found itself unable swear in members and begin its 2023-24 session, a sign of the difficulty ahead for the new Republican majority as it tries to govern.

Electing a speaker is normally an easy, joyous task for a party that has just won majority control. But not this time: About 200 Republicans have been stymied by 20 far-right colleagues who said he's not conservative enough.

The disorganized start to the new Congress pointed to potential challenges ahead with Republicans now in control of the House, much the way that some past Republican speakers, including John Boehner of Ohio, had trouble leading a rebellious right flank. The result: government shutdowns, standoffs and Boehner's early retirement when conservatives threatened to oust him.

The agreement McCarthy presented to the holdouts from the Freedom Caucus and others centered around rules changes they have been seeking for months. Those changes would shrink the power of the speaker's office and give rank-and-file lawmakers more influence in drafting and passing legislation.

At the core of the emerging deal: reinstatement of a House rule that would allow a single lawmaker to make a motion to "vacate the chair," essentially calling a vote to oust the speaker. McCarthy had resisted allowing a return to the longstanding rule that former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., had done away with, because it had been held over the head of past Republican Speaker Boehner. But it appears McCarthy had no other choice.

Other wins for the holdouts were more obscure and included provisions to expand the number of seats available on the House Rules Committee, to mandate 72 hours for bills to be posted before votes and to promise to try for a constitutional amendment that would impose federal limits on the number of terms a person could serve in the House and Senate.

Devolution

What started as a political novelty, the first time since 1923 a nominee had not won the gavel on the first vote, soon devolved into a bitter Republican Party feud and deepening potential crisis.

Before Friday's ballots, Democratic leader Jeffries of New York had won the most votes on every ballot but also remained short of a majority. McCarthy ran second, gaining no ground.

Pressure had grown with each passing day for McCarthy to somehow find the votes he needs or step aside.

The longest fight for the gavel started in late 1855 and dragged on for two months, with 133 ballots, during debates over slavery in the run-up to the Civil War.

Newsmax wires contributed to this report.