McCarthy Loses 9th Round of Voting; Historic 10th Now Looms

By    |   Thursday, 05 January 2023 05:14 PM EST

Pressure mounting, the speaker's chair of the U.S. House sat empty for a third day Thursday, as Republican leader Kevin McCarthy failed anew a seventh, eighth and ninth try to capture the gavel.

The Hill reported in late afternoon that preliminary Round 9 voting showed little change from all the previous rounds.  McCarthy again get 201 votes, with 20 in the GOP resisting by voting for others and one lawmaker simply voting "present."

Earlier in the day, one of McCarthy's steadfast critics, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, even cast his vote for Donald Trump, a symbolic gesturet. It only served to highligh tthe former president's continuing influence over the Republican Party.

Negotiations have been ongoing, and McCarthy has offered several concessions, including one that involves making it easier for a snap vote to remove a speaker.

The Hill said the speakership fight would now go to a 10th round, something unseen since before the Civil War.

Newsmax wires contributed to this report.

Thursday, 05 January 2023 05:14 PM
