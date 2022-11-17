Former Hill Staffers Elected to Congress

Several incoming members of Congress previously served as aides to legislators on Capitol Hill earlier in their careers, Politico reports.

Sen.-elect Katie Britt won a primary and eventually the general election to succeed Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., after working as his chief of staff from 2016 until 2018.

Democrat Rep.-elect David Goldman of New York formerly served as a senior advisor for the House Intelligence Committee, and Rep.-elect Kevin Mullin, the California State Assembly Speaker Pro Tempore, won the race to succeed retiring Rep. Jackie Speier years after having served as her district director during her time in the state Senate.

In addition, Rep.-elect Zach Nunn beat Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, after having worked for Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley as part of his legislative staff more than 15 years ago.