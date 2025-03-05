Pence Congratulates Trump on 'Strong' Speech

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday congratulated President Donald Trump on a "strong" speech.

"Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on a strong Joint Address to Congress last night," Pence wrote in a post on X on Wednesday.

"Support for our Armed Forces, Secure Borders, Openness to continued negotiations with Ukraine and word that a terrorist involved in the Abbey Gate attack that claimed the lives of 13 American Service members will face American justice, were all welcome news. Having the President recognize so many inspiring Americans, like young DJ Daniels, was truly moving. There will be plenty of time for the debate between tariffs, tax cuts and spending, but for now, Well Done Mr. President."

A CNN poll of Americans who watched Trump's speech showed that 69% viewed the speech as somewhat positive, compared to 31% who viewed it negatively.