WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: congress | speech | mike pence | donald trump | joint address

Pence Congratulates Trump on 'Strong' Speech

By    |   Wednesday, 05 March 2025 02:22 PM EST

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday congratulated President Donald Trump on a "strong" speech.

"Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on a strong Joint Address to Congress last night," Pence wrote in a post on X on Wednesday.

"Support for our Armed Forces, Secure Borders, Openness to continued negotiations with Ukraine and word that a terrorist involved in the Abbey Gate attack that claimed the lives of 13 American Service members will face American justice, were all welcome news. Having the President recognize so many inspiring Americans, like young DJ Daniels, was truly moving. There will be plenty of time for the debate between tariffs, tax cuts and spending, but for now, Well Done Mr. President."

A CNN poll of Americans who watched Trump's speech showed that 69% viewed the speech as somewhat positive, compared to 31% who viewed it negatively.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday congratulated President Donald Trump on a "strong" speech.
congress, speech, mike pence, donald trump, joint address
140
2025-22-05
Wednesday, 05 March 2025 02:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved