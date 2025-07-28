Rasmussen Poll: Voters Give Congress Mixed Ratings

Most voters remain divided over whether members of Congress are performing well in their jobs, according to the latest poll from Rasmussen Reports released on Monday.

The survey, conducted earlier this month among over 1,000 likely voters across the country, found that less than half rate Congress as having done an "excellent" or "good" job:

11% said excellent.

23% said good.

24% said fair.

39% said poor.

3% were unsure.

When respondents were asked about whether the legislator who represents them in Congress deserves to be reelected, voters were slightly more likely to support the incumbent than to want them out:

41% said yes, their Congressional representative deserves to be reelected.

38% said no.

21% were unsure.

When asked how motivated they are to vote in the next congressional elections, the vast majority said they are "very motivated" to cast a ballot:

71% said very motivated.

19% said somewhat motivated.

8% said not very motivated.

1% said not at all motivated.

2% were unsure.

Rasmussen surveyed 1,151 likely voters across the country from July 21-23, 2025, with a margin of error of ±3 percentage points.