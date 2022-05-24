×
Tags: congress | midterms | republican

Roundup of Outcomes From Primary Day House Races

Roundup of Outcomes From Primary Day House Races
Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala. (Getty Images)

Tuesday, 24 May 2022 09:46 PM

A roundup of U.S. House races that had been called as of 11 p.m. EST Tuesday:

Incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Rogers has won the GOP primary for Alabama Congressional District 3, the Associated Press reports.

Rogers was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Incumbent Rep. Steve Womack won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Arkansas' 3rd Congressional District.

Incumbent GOP Rep. Andrew Clyde has won the Republican nomination in Georgia's 9th Congressional District.

Incumbent Rep. French Hill won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District.

In Georgia U.S. Representative Lucy McBath won the Democratic nomination for Georgia's 7th congressional district, AP and Edison Research projected on Tuesday, defeating fellow congresswoman Carolyn Bourdeaux in a tightly contested race in one of the state's few safe Democratic seats.

Bourdeaux was the incumbent for the 7th district but the district lines were significantly redrawn by state Republicans. Parts of McBath's district were moved into Bourdeaux's, and McBath's district went from leaning Democratic to safely Republican in redistricting.

McBath will face a Republican opponent in the general election on Nov. 8.

Claudia Zapata won the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Texas' 21st Congressional District.

Nikema Williams won the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Georgia's 5th Congressional District.

Jrmar Jefferson won the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Texas' 1st Congressional District.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


