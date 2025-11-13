WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: congress | hypocrites | democrats | government | shutdown | salaries | furloughs

Lawmakers Cashed $20K Each During Record Shutdown

By    |   Thursday, 13 November 2025 10:25 PM EST

Members of Congress collected more than $20,000 apiece during the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, even as millions of Americans went without pay and essential services.

President Donald Trump ended the U.S. record-long, 43-day standoff Wednesday night after a small group of moderate Democrats broke ranks to join Republicans in passing a short-term funding measure.

The White House estimates the shutdown inflicted roughly $15 billion in weekly economic damage, with 60,000 private-sector jobs lost.

While 1.3 million active-duty service members, over 750,000 Guard and Reserve troops, and roughly 1.4 million federal workers faced furloughs or worked without pay, lawmakers continued receiving their constitutionally protected salaries.

Rank-and-file members earned about $476 per day, totaling more than $10 million combined during the lapse, according to data reviewed by the New York Post.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., the Hill's highest paid lawmaker, took in more than $26,000.

Some lawmakers declined or donated their checks, including Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., blocked a bipartisan proposal to suspend congressional pay during shutdowns.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., did not accept his salary, his office said.

The shutdown caused food stamp disruptions, air-travel delays, and soaring reliance on food banks.

Progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., criticized Democrat colleagues for ending the shutdown and restoring the blocked federal funds that Democrats sought to blame Trump for not delivering.

Former Trump budget official Joe Grogan blasted Democrat lawmakers, saying they "should be forced to live like Americans" who bore the brunt of the shutdown's fallout.

All affected federal personnel will now receive back pay following Trump's signing of the funding bill.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
