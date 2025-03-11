Rep. Massie: Won't Cave to Trump on Funding No Vote

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., said he will not back down in the face of considerable pressure from President Donald Trump and his subordinates to change his opposition to pass a continuing resolution that the House might vote on Tuesday.

Massie is the only House Republican to publicly voice his opposition to the legislation that would fund the federal government for the rest of the 2025 fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30. Congress faces an 11:59 p.m. EDT Friday deadline to pass a funding measure or face a partial government shutdown.

If there is full attendance in the House and no Democrats support the funding measure, Republicans can only lose one vote for the bill to pass. Trump suggested in a Truth Social post Monday and again on Tuesday that Massie should be primaried for his stated opposition to the funding measure. Also on Monday, Chris LaCivita, a GOP political strategist and former Trump campaign co-chair, wrote a cryptic post on X regarding Massie's stance: "Tick tock Tommie."

"Someone thinks they can control my voting card by threatening my reelection," Massie responded Monday on X. "Guess what? Doesn't work on me. Three times I've had a challenger who tried to be more MAGA than me. None busted 25% because my constituents prefer transparency and principles over blind allegiance."

Massie addressed the issue further with a post Tuesday on X, comparing the pressure he is facing from Trump to that of Canada, which was slapped with increased U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports as a trade war begins to escalate.

"POTUS is spending his day attacking me and Canada. The difference is Canada will eventually cave," Massie wrote, ending his post with a laughing emoji.

Massie is using his opposition as a way to raise campaign funds, writing a post Tuesday on X that the House needs more lawmakers like himself.

"Why don't more Representatives stand on principle?" Massie wrote. "Because telling the truth can get you in hot water. I'm going to need your help. I will run again because we need at least one person in Congress who won't cave. Can you show support by contributing now?"

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told reporters Tuesday he stands behind Massie — but doesn't agree with his position — even though every Republican vote is crucial for the spending measure to pass.

"Look, I'm in the incumbent protection program here," Johnson said. "That's what I do. Speaker of the House. You know me and my style and the way I do this job. I bless those who persecute me, right? So Thomas and I have had disagreements, but I consider Thomas Massie a friend. He's a thoughtful guy. I guess he'll tell you he's doing what he thinks is right on this. I just vehemently disagree with his position, but I'll leave it at that."