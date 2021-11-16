×
Tags: Biden Administration | Kamala Harris | congress | confirmation | house | senate | vp

Rumors Swirl About Congress Reviewing Confirming New VP

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and Heather Kurtenbach, Organiser and Political Director of Iron Worker local 86, arrive for the signing ceremony for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act at the White House on Monday. (Sipa via AP Images)

Tuesday, 16 November 2021 08:25 PM

As the White House has come out to defend Vice President Kamala Harris' role in the administration, hours before failing to introduce her during the infrastructure ceremony, rumors are swirling Congress is reviewing the process to confirm a new vice president.

The latest rumor comes from an email from a source to Fox News chief congressional correspondent Chad Pergram to familiarize himself with the process in the House and Senate.

The email came a few weeks ago, before the most recent developments, the reporter should "start to familiarize" himself "with the confirmation process not just in the Senate, but in the House, for a vice president," Fox News reported.

"I was very surprised to get that very cryptic email just a few weeks ago," Pergram told "Special Report" anchor Bret Baier's "All-Star Panel Podcast" on Fox News Radio.

His report also came on Fox News primetime program, albeit admitting there is no news to report about Harris' status in the White House beyond press secretary Jen Psaki's tweet Sunday in support of the vice president amid speculation of a rift between her and President Joe Biden.

Tuesday, 16 November 2021 08:25 PM
