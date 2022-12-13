GOP Reps Demand to Know Why US Funding Colombian LGBT Group Backing Prostitution

GOP Congressmen are demanding to know why the State Department is sending taxpayer money to Colombian LGBT nonprofit group Fundacion Sentiido, which urges Bogota to expand "sex worker" rights in the Central American country, the Washington Examiner reported on Tuesday.

The Examiner revealed that the State Department gave a $16,000 grant to Fundacion Sentiido, which is funded by left-wing billionaire George Soros.

Texas Rep. Troy Nehls and three other Republican members of Congress — Texas' Chip Roy, South Carolina's Ralph Norman and Georgia's Andrew Clyde — have sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken demanding to know if these public funds were used to "further prostitution" and stated they are concerned the grant "will contribute to the spread of sexual exploitation" in Colombia, where prostitution is legal.

The letter stated that "Colombia has refused to outlaw prostitution, and its population suffers from high rates of sex trafficking and human rights abuses as a result. By funding Sentiido, we can only conclude that the Biden Administration condones these activities in Colombia and Latin America."

According to its website, Sentiido trains Colombians on "gender, sexual diversity, and social change."

The State Department concluded in a report last year that sex trafficking and human rights abuses are widespread in Colombia, and that Bogata has failed to "proactively investigate, prosecute, or convict cases of forced labor."

The report also revealed that armed groups often force women and young girls into sexual "webcam modeling" and lure them into sexual activities through drugging, with children at high risk of being forced into prostitution and sexually exploited.

Records also show that Sentiido promoted a variety of COVID "emergency funds" in 2020 that gave resources to prostitutes and related prostitution union networks, according to the Examiner.

Nehls told the Examiner that "it’s unacceptable that U.S. tax dollars are funding nonprofits engaged in prostitution advocacy and radical gender indoctrination on children. It comes as no surprise that the Biden administration approved this funding to be sent to an organization in a country that does not share our same American values."

The GOP congressmen reiterated in their letter that "Americans should not have to fear that their hard-earned tax dollars will be funneled to far-left, radical groups like Fundacion Sentiido that promote prostitution and further sex trafficking abroad."