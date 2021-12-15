×
In Party-Line Vote, House Approves Islamophobia Bill

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., listens during a news conference on the treatment of Haitian immigrants at the U.S. border in Texas on Sept. 22, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 15 December 2021 06:33 AM

The House of Representatives voted Tuesday, in a 219-212 party-line vote, to approve legislation sponsored by Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., would establish a new special envoy position at the State Department to monitor and combat Islamophobia worldwide.

The bill was prompted in part because of a furor stirred by remarks by Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, Colo., about Omar's Muslim background.

During a House floor debate last month, Boebert called the Somali-born, Muslim-American immigrant a member of the “jihad squad” of liberal lawmakers.

In introducing the debate, Rep. James McGovern, the Democrat chairman of the House Rules Committee, cited surveys showing an uptick of anti-Muslim sentiment nationwide and around the world — and the need for an energetic U.S. response.

The bill is unlikely to advance in the Senate.

This report contains material from The Associated Press.

