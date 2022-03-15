×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: confederate | statue | removed | maryland

Last Public Confederate Statue Removed in Maryland

Confederate statue
Crews remove the stone base of the Talbot Boys Statue, Maryland's last public Confederate statue, on the grounds of the Talbot County Courthouse on Monday in Easton, Maryland. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

By    |   Tuesday, 15 March 2022 01:11 PM

A 13-foot tall copper Confederate statue has been removed by workers in Maryland.

The statue is believed to be the last public Confederate statue in the state outside of those found in cemeteries or battlefields.

The statue of a boy holding a Confederate flag, called the Talbot Boys Statue, stood outside the Talbot County courthouse in Eaton for more than 100 years, CNN reported. It memorialized the Confederacy's Eastern Shore regiment.

The NAACP filed a lawsuit last year in an effort to have the statute taken down. In September, the Talbot County Council approved the removal of the statue and hundreds of residents raised $80,000 to relocate it to a private park in the care of Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation, a nonprofit, according to The Baltimore Sun.

"We're all feeling very gratified and deeply grateful that the county council made the decision that it made," said Ridgely Ochs, a leading member of the Move the Monument Coalition.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A 13-foot tall copper Confederate statue has been removed by workers in Maryland. The statue is believed to be the last public Confederate statue in the state outside of those found in cemeteries or battlefields.
confederate, statue, removed, maryland
158
2022-11-15
Tuesday, 15 March 2022 01:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved