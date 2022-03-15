Last Public Confederate Statue Removed in Maryland

A 13-foot tall copper Confederate statue has been removed by workers in Maryland.

The statue is believed to be the last public Confederate statue in the state outside of those found in cemeteries or battlefields.

The statue of a boy holding a Confederate flag, called the Talbot Boys Statue, stood outside the Talbot County courthouse in Eaton for more than 100 years, CNN reported. It memorialized the Confederacy's Eastern Shore regiment.

The NAACP filed a lawsuit last year in an effort to have the statute taken down. In September, the Talbot County Council approved the removal of the statue and hundreds of residents raised $80,000 to relocate it to a private park in the care of Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation, a nonprofit, according to The Baltimore Sun.

"We're all feeling very gratified and deeply grateful that the county council made the decision that it made," said Ridgely Ochs, a leading member of the Move the Monument Coalition.