Fmr. Rep. Comstock: Despite Senate Defeat Of Jan. 6 Panel, 'Truth Will Come Out'

Former GOP Rep. Barbara Comstock, R-Va., who helped lobby for a panel to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, said Sunday she’s not disheartened by the Senate’s defeat of the commission, declaring “the truth will come out.”

In an interview on NBC News’ “Meet The Press,” Comstock hailed the efforts to press for a commission by D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn as well as Gladys Sicknick and Sandra Garza, the mother and girlfriend of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after the assault.

“I know the truth will come out,” Comstock said. “When people try and hold these things back, it always comes out in the end. That’s why I think both for the country as well as for Republicans, it would be better to do it sooner rather than later.”

According to Comstock, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., “did promise to advocate that Officer Fanone and Officer Dunn and others on the front lines fighting in what was a medieval battle.”

“A lot of people don't realize how violent that was officer Fanone was tased 12 times at the back of his neck, that he has traumatic brain injuries,” she said. “He almost died that day.”

“People are still talking about [the attackers] like [they were] tourists,” she added. “We need to have the full story out. It's going to get out one way or the other, and I think because of the courage of Mrs. Sicknick and the sadness she's going to have over this Memorial Day weekend, as will all of the Sicknick family, I think their courage will prevail and we'll get to the truth.”

Comstock insisted the issue isn’t partisan.

“This is not about Democrats or Republicans,” she said. “It's about the country and it's about getting to the truth and it's about protecting the Capitol, the people who work there and also making sure this never happens again.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., had called the probe “extraneous,” and an effort that would not shed light on what happened Jan. 6. Other Republicans decried the commission proposal as a Democratic-driven pursuit of former president Donald Trump.

