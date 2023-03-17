Ventry: Jim Jordan Will Get Oversight Job Done

Targeting

For two years President Joe Biden and his administration had zero congressional scrutiny or oversight. That changed with the results of the 2022 midterm election, when voters trusted Republicans with the majority in the U.S. House.

The American people certainly want answers and accountability when it comes to the two years of failed one party (Democratic Party) rule in Washington.

Americans are rightfully demanding answers on skyrocketing inflation and wasteful government spending.

They want answers on the catastrophic and tragic withdrawal in Afghanistan leading to the death of 13 brave U.S. service members.

One of the most chilling developments since 2016 has been the weaponization of the federal government against their political opponents.

We have seen this with major figures like former President Trump.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) targeted his 2016 campaign.

On Aug. 8, 2022, it launched an unprecedented raid of his Palm Beach, Florida home: Mar a Lago.

More concerning it includes the targeting of average citizens like parents.

No one is more qualified or able when it comes to oversight and investigations than Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

He leads Republicans on the Judiciary Committee and Weaponization Subcommittee; this means conservatives can trust (and take comfort in the fact) that he will be tenacious, taking aim at government overreach.

Big Tech

Big Tech companies decided to put their thumb on the scale during the 2020 election, censoring accurate reporting by the New York Post.

Twitter attacked the First Amendment by suspending the New York Post for reporting on the infamous Hunter Biden laptop, which now even mainstream outlets such as CBS have confirmed the authenticity of.

Facebook decided to suppress any news stories or posts regarding the China Lab Theory, which is now widely seen as a very likely scenario, even Biden's Department of Energy confirmed this.

Rep. Jordan is already getting to work, holding important hearings on the now published Twitter files, which show how Big Government colluded with Big Tech to attack the First Amendment and help flack for Democrats.

The Ohio congressman has already sent subpoenas to Big Tech companies: seeking to probe their content moderation standards.

Education

The National School Board Association wrote a memo to the Department of Justice labeling parents who were protesting at school board meetings "domestic terrorists."

What did the attorney general do shortly after?

He asked the FBI to address school board meetings, essentially targeting parents who had concerns about harmful COVID-19 lockdown policies and inaccurate curricula: mainly Critical Race Theory.

You read that correctly, the Department of Justice targeted parents who asserted their rights. Jordan has already subpoenaed former school board officials over woke school board policies and the attacks on parents' free speech, as well as the attacks on their involvement in their childrens' education.

Dr. Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci politicized the National Institutes of Health (NIH) during the COVID pandemic. He pushed for unconstitutional lockdowns and mandates.

Fauci repeatedly misled about the effectiveness of masks and masking.

It can be well-argued that he damaged our economy and childrens' mental health.

Fauci repeatedly dismissed the China Lab Theory as disinformation.

It's hard to think of a more destructive American political figure over the past decade than Fauci. The Weaponization Subcommittee will investigate Fauci for his many claims to the American public.

Rep. Jordan is already out front on this issue, demanding that Fauci answer for his damaging policies.

The Committee's Work

The criticism against Jordan and the committee's work is unfortunate and in many ways false. Jim Jordan has been chairman for less than 50 days. Already the subcommittee has sent 97 letters, 88,000 pages of documents produced, 11 subpoenas, four transcribed interviews, pursuing 88 government witnesses, and 149 non-government witnesses.

Congressman Jordan has beefed up his oversight staff, adding over 30 staffers.

Jordan has a proven track record of taking on government overreach and strong oversight.

As the new Congress has started, he is already holding hearings and issues subpoenas on major scandals concerning Big Tech and the Biden administration.

Conservatives can have faith that Jordan will get the job done.

Garrett Ventry is the former chief of staff to Rep. Ken Buck and communications aide to the Senate Judiciary Committee.