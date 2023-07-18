×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: commerce | spyware | cytrox | intellexa

US Adds 2 European Surveillance Firms to Export Control List

Tuesday, 18 July 2023 09:40 AM EDT

The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday added two European-based surveillance firms to its economic trade blacklist as part of the Biden administration's efforts to counter the misuse of commercial spyware.

The department added Cytrox, a Hungary-based surveillance company, and Greek firm Intellexa, another cybersurveillance firm, and two related entities in Ireland and Macedonia.

Attempts to reach representatives from Cytrox and Intellexa were not immediately successful.

Reuters reported last year a Greek prosecutor opened an investigation into an allegation by a journalist that his smartphone had been infected by surveillance software in an operation by the country's intelligence service. The journalist told Reuters he believed his phone had been infected by Predator spyware developed by Cytrox and said the Predator spyware is sold in Greece by Intellexa.

The Commerce Department said the companies were being added "for trafficking in cyber exploits used to gain access to information systems, thereby threatening the privacy and security of individuals and organizations worldwide."

Reuters reported in August 2022 the head of Greek intelligence told a parliamentary committee his agency had spied on a journalist, two sources said, in a disclosure that coincides with growing pressure on the government to shed light on the use of surveillance malware.

The journalist's allegation came as the European Union was beginning to follow the United States in taking a harder look at spyware merchants and the use of powerful surveillance software.

Reuters reported in 2020 that Intellexa was working with intelligence agencies in Southeast Asia and Europe.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday added two European-based surveillance firms to its economic trade blacklist as part of the Biden administration's efforts to counter the misuse of commercial spyware.
commerce, spyware, cytrox, intellexa
248
2023-40-18
Tuesday, 18 July 2023 09:40 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved