WH Asks Top China Export Policy Official to Resign

The Trump administration has asked a senior Commerce Department official overseeing export restrictions on China to resign, three people familiar with the matter said.

Matthew Borman is leaving his role as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Administration after decades of government service.

The Commerce Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Borman could not immediately be reached for comment.

The move, not previously reported, comes amid a broader effort by President Donald Trump's administration to shrink the federal government and oust many career officials, which it has often accused without evidence of seeking to subvert its agenda.

Borman, the senior-most career official in export administration, helped lead efforts under both Trump and Democrat President Joe Biden to curb Beijing's access to prized semiconductor chips and the equipment to make them.

He also helped implement punishing controls on Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.