WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: commerce | china

WH Asks Top China Export Policy Official to Resign

WH Asks Top China Export Policy Official to Resign
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 21 February 2025 05:22 PM EST

The Trump administration has asked a senior Commerce Department official overseeing export restrictions on China to resign, three people familiar with the matter said.

Matthew Borman is leaving his role as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Administration after decades of government service.

The Commerce Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Borman could not immediately be reached for comment.

The move, not previously reported, comes amid a broader effort by President Donald Trump's administration to shrink the federal government and oust many career officials, which it has often accused without evidence of seeking to subvert its agenda.

Borman, the senior-most career official in export administration, helped lead efforts under both Trump and Democrat President Joe Biden to curb Beijing's access to prized semiconductor chips and the equipment to make them.

He also helped implement punishing controls on Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Trump administration has asked a senior Commerce Department official overseeing export restrictions on China to resign, three people familiar with the matter said.Matthew Borman is leaving his role as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export...
commerce, china
152
2025-22-21
Friday, 21 February 2025 05:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved