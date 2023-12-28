Reps. Comer, Jordan Demand Testimony From James Biden Associate

Reps. James Comer, R-Ky., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, are demanding that Michael Lewitt, a business associate of James Biden's, appear for an interview with the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability as part of the lower chamber's impeachment inquiry.

Comer, chair of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, and Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, in a letter to Lewitt Thursday said the committees wanted to question him about his involvement in Americore and his relationship with James Biden relating to bank records obtained by the committee showing that President Joe Biden received a $200,000 check from James Biden dated March 1, 2018.

"James Biden issued the check to Joe Biden from his personal bank account on the same day he received a $200,000 wire from Americore Health, LLC (Americore)," the lawmakers said.

Americore, a company that operates rural hospitals, filed for bankruptcy in December 2019.

Carol Fox, a Chapter 11 trustee for the hospital operator, recently told the House Oversight Committee in an interview that the loan was provided to James Biden with no documentation in return for the promise of funding from the Middle East that never came.

She filed a lawsuit against Biden, saying he made "representations that his last name, 'Biden,' could 'open doors' and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections."