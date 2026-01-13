Balling: Trump Pivots on Colombia, for All the Right Reasons

OPINION

In the immediate aftermath of Operation Absolute Resolve and the capture of Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro, Trump suggested that Colombia's Gustavo Petro might be next, declaring Petro to be" . . . a sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States — and he's not going to be doing it very long, let me tell you."

But in a dramatic shift of tone and tack, Trump took a call from Petro last week, describing the call on Truth Social in glowing terms, "It was a great honor to speak with the president of Colombia, who called to explain the situation of drugs and other disagreements we have had. I appreciated his call and tone and look forward to meeting him in the near future . . . The meeting will take place in the White House in Washington, D.C."

To set the stage for the upcoming meeting, the Colombian Minister of Defense, Pedro Sánchez flew to Washington on Monday to meet with U.S. officials.

When it comes to rebuilding a prosperous and democratic Venezuela, this is excellent news.

Rather than focus on Colombia as an adversary, it's in Washington's interest to rebuild the U.S. Colombian partnership.

After the successful capture of Nicolas Maduro during Operation Absolute Resolve, strong U.S./Colombian relations are key if Venezuela is to be truly great again.

While Trump would be right to remain skeptical of President Petro, who, as a former M-19 guerilla, will never be a true friend to Washington, Trump won't have to deal with him for much longer.

The 2026 presidential elections will be held in May and Petro is not running.

While Petro's chosen candidate, far-left Senator Ivan Cepeda led in December polls, it’s too early to rule out the opposition.

Any opposition candidate would welcome a reinvigorated partnership with the United States. Several came out in full support of Maduro's capture.

As well they should.

For decades, the United States invested billions on military and intelligence assistance in Colombia. It's time for that investment to pay off.

The Colombian armed forces would offer invaluable assistance with stabilization efforts at and beyond the Colombian/Venezuelan border.

Same goes for the Colombian civilian and military intelligence entities tracking Colombian narco-terrorist groups to whom Maduro gave safe harbor.

The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) dissidents and the National Liberation Army (ELN) have operated out of Venezuela, unimpeded for years now.

Both groups are allies of the Cartel del Soles, the drug trafficking foreign terrorist organization which the U.S. accuses Maduro of leading.

To establish more than a mere semblance of national security, a new Venezuelan administration — with U.S./Colombian support — will need to significantly weaken, if not eradicate both groups.

And there is a potential humanitarian crisis on the horizon as well.

Colombia will likely face another influx of Venezuelan refugees if the transition to an opposition‑led government in Caracas remains uncertain.

Should Maduro loyalists retain power and the U.S. naval blockade further strain Venezuela’s already devastated economy, many Venezuelans will lose hope. Millions have already fled the country, many of whom migrated to the United States.

Even with increased U.S. border security, continued instability in Venezuela would almost certainly drive migrants northward, with Colombia serving as the corridor through South and Central America. Colombia’s cooperation would be essential to prevent new waves of migration from reaching our southern border.

All told, a stable and secure Venezuela is in both the U.S. and Colombia’s strategic interest.

There is precedent for success, as the U.S has successfully collaborated with Colombia on joint counternarcotics operations and broader security cooperation and humanitarian assistance programs — all of which will be required, in one form or another, to make Venezuela great again.

The recent de-escalation in tensions between Trump and Petro bode well for Washington achieving its long-term objectives in Venezuela and the region.

By inviting his Colombian counterpart to the White House, Trump chooses diplomacy over punching down.

This timely re-focus on Colombia as a partner rather than a problem signals to friends and foes alike that Washington will put previous disputes behind and pivot to playing the long game in Latin America.

Christine Balling, former advisor to U.S. Special Operations Command South and Senior Vice President at the Institute of World Politics.