Colorado Man Barred From Using 'Let's Go Brandon' on Ballot

A Colorado man has been barred by a Denver judge from including the pejorative phrase "Let's Go Brandon" in his name on the GOP primary ballot, according to The Washington Post.

Republican state Rep. David Williams filed a lawsuit against Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold last week after the name he selected to appear on the GOP primary ballot — Dave "Let's Go Brandon" Williams — was rejected.

Williams is challenging eight-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn in Colorado's 5th Congressional District.

The state lawmaker used the anti-Joe Biden phrase in his name on his complaint against Griswold.

On Wednesday, Denver District Judge Andrew McCallin ruled that Williams cannot include the phrase with his name on the ballot.

The Post reports that while McCallin did agree that Williams proved proper use of the nickname "Let's Go Brandon," he also ruled that Griswold used proper authority in prohibiting its use on the ballot.

KUSA reports that Williams said he would be appealing to the Colorado Supreme Court.

"It's clear that a Democrat-appointed judge put his thumb on the scale for a corrupt Democrat Secretary of State," Williams said in a statement. "Even after conceding I had a bonafide nickname in accordance with state law, the judge went out of his way to help the SOS [secretary of state] violate the statute."

Griswold's office said that although Colorado "does permit the use of a nickname on the ballot," it decided that "Let's Go Brandon" was not a "good faith use" of the state statute.

"The Secretary of State's Office looks forward to defending our practice of ensuring the ballot remains clear and accessible for all Colorado voters," the office said in a statement provided to The Hill.

Williams previously explained to The Hill why he wanted the phrase in his ballot name, saying it communicates "disgust" for "out-of-control government."

The disparaging phrase has become popular among conservatives in recent months following an October 2021 NASCAR race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast was interviewing driver Brandon Brown as the crowd behind him began to chant "F**k Joe Biden," which Stavast misheard as "Let's Go Brandon."