Colorado Gov. Polis First Sitting Gov to Wed in Same-Sex Marriage

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis became the first sitting governor to have a same-sex wedding while holding office. Polis married his partner Marlon Reis on Wednesday. The two held their ceremony at the University of Colorado Boulder.

"The greatest lesson we have learned over the past 18 months is that life as we know it can change in an instant," Polis tweeted Wednesday. "We are thankful for the opportunity to celebrate our life together as a married couple. After 18 years together, we couldn't be happier to be married at last."

According to Axios, Reis said, when he "was growing up, marriage was not even in the realm of possibility."

"And in fact," Reis adds, "the reality was that there was a lot of misinformation out there about what could potentially happen if you came out — what opportunities would you lose, how it would negatively impact you. So for a long time, the idea of getting married, we didn't talk about it."