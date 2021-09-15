×
Colorado Gov. Polis First Sitting Gov to Wed in Same-Sex Marriage

jared polis smiles as he meets with the media for a news conference
Colorado Democrat Gov. Jared Polis (David Zalubowski/AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 15 September 2021 10:28 PM

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis became the first sitting governor to have a same-sex wedding while holding office. Polis married his partner Marlon Reis on Wednesday. The two held their ceremony at the University of Colorado Boulder.

"The greatest lesson we have learned over the past 18 months is that life as we know it can change in an instant," Polis tweeted Wednesday. "We are thankful for the opportunity to celebrate our life together as a married couple. After 18 years together, we couldn't be happier to be married at last."

According to Axios, Reis said, when he "was growing up, marriage was not even in the realm of possibility."

"And in fact," Reis adds, "the reality was that there was a lot of misinformation out there about what could potentially happen if you came out — what opportunities would you lose, how it would negatively impact you. So for a long time, the idea of getting married, we didn't talk about it."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Colorado Gov. Jared Polis became the first sitting governor to have a same-sex wedding while holding office. Polis married his partner Marlon Reis on Wednesday. The two held their ceremony at the University of Colorado Boulder.
Wednesday, 15 September 2021 10:28 PM
