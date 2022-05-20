×
Tags: colorado | elections | electoral college

Colorado Gubernatorial Candidate Wants to Set up State Electoral College

Greg Lopez
Republican candidate for Colorado's governorship, Greg Lopez, responds to a question during a televised debate in Denver in 2018. Lopez is running again for the  Republican nomination in Colorado this year. (AP/David Zalubowski)

By    |   Friday, 20 May 2022 01:23 PM

A Colorado gubernatorial candidate wants to do away with his state's one-person, one-vote system and set up a state-level electoral college instead.

According to the Washington Examiner, Greg Lopez, a Republican gubernatorial candidate in Colorado, has floated the idea of a state electoral college, saying that the current system favors the more densely populated cities at the expense of more rural areas of the state.

"One of the things that I'm going to do, and I've already put this plan together, is, as governor, I'm going to introduce a conversation about doing away with the popular vote for statewide elected officials and doing an electoral college vote for statewide elected officials," Lopez said in audio acquired by 9News.

The candidate's plan would weigh a county's votes based on the number of district voters, in an effort to increase turnout.

"I've already got the plan in place," Lopez said. "The most that any county can get is 11 electoral college votes. The least that a county can get is three."

In an analysis done by 9News, Lopez's plan would have resulted in success for Republicans in the 2018 gubernatorial election, if it had been implemented.

Although he has said he believes President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election was legitimate, Lopez has voiced concerns about election integrity as well, the Examiner reports.

The Colorado candidate has also expressed support for Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who has three ethics complaints against her in relation to gifts from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Colorado would not be the first state to use such a system.

Mississippi last year eliminated the provision in its 1890 Constitution requring candidates for statewide office to win  majority of the 122 state House districts in addition to winning the popular vote, according to The Conversation. The state House decided the outcome in cases where no candidate met both requirements.

The Magnolia State's new system requires that candidates unable to obtain statewide majorities will face runoff elections, according to the Examiner.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Friday, 20 May 2022 01:23 PM
