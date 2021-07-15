Former Rep. Doug Collins Pens Book on Trump Impeachment

Former Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., is promising new details in his upcoming book about the first impeachment of then-President Donald Trump.

Collins’ book, "The Clock and the Calendar" is set for release in mid-November, according to WGAU radio. Collins was the ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee at the time of the impeachment proceedings.

"Historians will look back over time at the events of the fall of 2019 and the impeachment of Donald J. Trump, and will debate the merits of the charges and the circumstances that caused the whole debacle," says a blurb on the book posted on Amazon.

"In 'The Clock and the Calendar,' Congressman Doug Collins will explain why the impeachment was not really about a phone call with (the Ukrainian) leader or how the president conducted himself; no, it was not even about the Russia investigation that had fizzled just months before these proceedings.

"What happened in the halls of Congress during this time was merely a date with a destiny that was dreamed of by Democrats still feeling the sting of bitter tears in Brooklyn on the night that Donald Trump derailed the coronation of Hillary Clinton.

"It was on that night that the mainstream media was stunned and brought to tears, and the Washington establishment shook to their very core, that the seed was planted. We may not have won tonight, they said, but we will never let this stand. Instead of looking to win again in four years, the movement began to look for another solution. Seeds had already been sown: the way was impeachment and that was the destiny they sought."

According to WGAU, Collins is the first Republican member of Congress to write a book on the impeachment. Collins was elected to Congress in 2013 and served until January 3, 2021.

The title of the book appears to come from Collins’ opening statement during the impeachment inquiry.

Collins, at the start of the impeachment inquiry in 2019, had said "the clock and the calendar" were driving Democrats' impeachment push — not the facts, CNN had reported at the time.