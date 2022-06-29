Colleges Offer Mental Health Counseling After Abortion Decision

Safe spaces are back in vogue at colleges as they are offering mental health counseling for those who need help coping with the Supreme Court decision to constitutionally kick abortion law back to the states.

The Epoch Times reported on colleges making quick moves to assist their progressive students.

"We know that today's news may trigger difficult feelings," Washington's Evergreen State College President John Carmichael wrote in a campus message June 24, according to the Times.

Services from the police department, a suicide prevention hotline, mental health services, and urgent care clinics were offered to assist.

Also, University of Wisconsin–Madison interim Chancellor John Karl Scholz urged students and faculty to "seek support and community in ways that feel right to you" amid "a period of uncertainty as the new legal status for abortion access in Wisconsin is interpreted and challenged."

Wisconsin has pre-Roe v. Wade bans on abortion dating back to the 1840s, but Democrat Gov. Tony Evers has vowed to ignore that law, the Times noted.

California is the largest blue state and unlike to change a stance on abortion with its Democrat-controlled Legislature, but University of California system schools urged those unwell to seek help to "validate" their feelings.

"We are deeply troubled by the long-term ramifications for reproductive rights following the U.S. Supreme Court's opinion," UC San Diego tweeted. “Students seeking immediate mental health and coping support may reach out to Counseling and Psychological Services."

UC Irvine also tweeted an image that called for donations to abortion funding and abortion clinics.

"For some, today marks a day that struck them with heavy news and a look into serious potential future struggles," UC Irvine wrote.

"Allow yourself to express and process your emotions — Your feelings are valid," another image read. "Find and create safe spaces to process stressful subjects and emotions, whether that be with others or alone."