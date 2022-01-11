Liberal PAC Threatens Hunger Strike If Dems' Voting Reforms Don't Pass

A liberal college student group is threatening to go on a hunger strike if Democratic voting reforms do not pass Congress before Jan. 17, the Washington Examiner reported on Tuesday.

The group, Un-PAC, is a nonpartisan political action committee focused on passing the expansive Freedom to Vote Act. According to FiveThirtyEight, the 791-page bill includes the most significant changes in decades to how federal elections operate.

''The bill, if it were enacted, would implement same day and automatic voter registration in all 50 states, as well as mandated polling locations on every college campus,'' said Un-PAC co-founder Shana Gallagher, according to the Examiner. ''And election day would be a federal holiday.''

With growing concerns that Democrats are sidelining the legislation, the group is mobilizing ''nationwide hunger-striking'' to pressure the party.

Un-PAC previously underwent a 15-day strike in December, which ended with President Joe Biden pledging to prioritize the passage of the bill, Fox News reported.

''We're prepared to hold out indefinitely now that the holidays are over,'' said Leila Winbury, a member of Un-PAC's Arizona State University chapter, according to the Examiner. ''I have seen the consequences of a broken democracy my entire life, so we're willing to suffer the consequences of hunger-striking rather than the consequences of the bill not passing.''

The FVA does not appear to have the support to pass by the group's Jan. 17 deadline, and it has been stalled repeatedly on Capitol Hill, according to Fox News.