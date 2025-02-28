Trump: Cocaine in WH 'Either Joe or Hunter' Biden's

President Donald Trump believes "either Joe or Hunter" Biden left behind the bag of cocaine found in the West Wing in July 2023 and says a probe will be undertaken, the New York Post reported.

In an interview published Thursday with The Spectator World, Trump was asked his thoughts on what happened.

The president pointed to the investigation that followed the discovery and said the small storage bin or cubbyhole where the bag containing the cocaine was discovered had been wiped clean.

"But if you went to one at any time, you would see hundreds. Everybody in there would leave a fingerprint when they went in and that thing was wiped out with, with the strongest form of alcohol," he said.

"I have to tell you, I think I'm going to look into that because ... bad stuff happened there."

No fingerprints or DNA turned up on the baggie of cocaine found in a lobby at the White House despite a sophisticated FBI crime lab analysis, and surveillance footage of the area didn't identify a suspect, according to a summary of the Secret Service investigation obtained by The Associated Press. There are no leads on who brought the drugs into the building.

U.S. Secret Service agents found the white powder during a routine White House sweep on July 2, 2023, in a heavily trafficked West Wing lobby where staff go in and out and tour groups gather to drop their phones and other belongings.

"Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered," Secret Service officials said in the summary.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.