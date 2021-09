Fifty-seven percent of Americans say the 9/11 attacks have impacted how they live today, according to a new CNN poll.

Here are how the poll results, released Friday, break down:

20% say the Sept. 11 attacks had a “great deal” of impact on their lives, while 37% say the attacks had just “some impact.”

13% of Americans who were 45 or older at the time of the attacks, say Sept. 11, 2001, had “a great deal” of impact on how they live their life now, compared to 24% of those who were children, teenagers, or not born yet.

68% say the attacks had an impact on individual rights and freedoms in the U.S. CNN noted a 2011 AP-NORC poll found that 86% believed the attack impacted rights and freedoms in the U.S.

72% of Republicans say their rights and freedoms was affected by the events of Sept. 11.

64% of Democrats say 9/11 impacted their rights and freedoms.

51% say they rarely think of what happened on Sept. 11. CNN said a poll taken in 2011 showed 35% rarely thought about the attack.

The poll was conducted by SSRS. It surveyed 2,119 people from Aug. 3-7. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.